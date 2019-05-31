MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lake Michigan's many beaches are owned by a number of municipalities, each with its own set of rules when it come to dogs on the beach.

Some are more dog-friendly than others.

Dog-owners should always check the rules for specifics, but here some locations where dogs are welcome:

Kruse Park, City of Muskegon: 3205 W. Sherman Blvd. The city has allocated a section of the northern beach for leashed dogs.

Loomis Street Boat, City of Ludington: 998 W. Loomis St. At the end of Ludington Avenue, the boat ramp has a small beach area where pets can roam.

Grand Haven's City Beach: South Harbor Drive. Dogs are allowed on leach before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m. during the summer.

Ottawa County's Kirk Park: 9791 Lakeshore Drive N. There is an off-leash beach in the southern part of the park.

