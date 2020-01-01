MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon, Mich. – Erosion along Lake Michigan claimed a family cottage Tuesday, as the home tipped over a dune in Muskegon County.

The homeowner's neighbor, Bob, Lloyd said he called White River Township because he was worried the home's foundation was hanging over the edge.

“I checked it because I was worried about it going over and electricity still being on,” Lloyd said. “It was raised off the back of the foundation three inches and I knew it was imminent it was going over.”

A short time later Consumer's Energy cut the power and the cottage went over the edge of the bluff. Lloyd says it’s been unsafe for a while now. “I heard this sound I thought a tree was coming and I looked and could just see the house going.”

The owner of the cottage, Patricia Gancer, said she doesn't know what she'll do next.

Gancer said she’s been trying to rally neighbors to pay for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion, but she eventually ran out of time.

Erosion has been a concern among residents along the lakeshore due to 2019's strong winds and heavy rainfall, causing them and state officials to take action, such as protecting their homes with large boulders.

RELATED VIDEO:

More erosion-related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.