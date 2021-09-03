As fraud cases rise during COVID, 'Shred Your Stuff Day' takes on new importance

Lake Michigan Credit Union puts on the event every year, and they're excited for the opportunity to protect West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They call it an important moment. Every year Lake Michigan Credit Union and West Michigan Document Shredding team up to host Shred Your Stuff Day. This year's event is one the two organizations are especially looking forward to, given the circumstances.

"In the height of COVID, we know that fraud is even more prevalent than it was before and so this is an opportunity for us," said Matt Cook who serves as the Vice President of Community Relations for LMCU.

"It’s really important for us to be able to protect the community."

The first Shred Your Stuff Day of the year will be on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the newly re-named LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

"That’s a really exciting opportunity for us to invite people out to the LMCU Ballpark and be able to partner with the Whitecaps in this event," Cook said.

There will be four other Shred Your Stuff Day events across Michigan throughout the spring.

Saturday, May 1 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. outside LMCU's Holland Branch at 3493 W. Shore Drive

Saturday, May 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. outside LMCU's Muskegon Branch at 925 W. Sherman Boulevard

Saturday, May 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. outside LMCU's Portage Branch at 4084 Centre Avenue

Saturday, June 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. outside LMCU's Farmington Hills Branch at 34391 W. 12 Mile Road

The events are open to everyone. You can bring up to six boxes of personal documents to be shredded for free. There will be COVID-19 protocols in place to protect both attendees and staff members.

"We do encourage people to wear masks even though you don’t get out of your car," Cook said.

"Put those documents in your trunk and our volunteers will get those out when you approach those shred trucks."

The event is also an opportunity for people to shred hard drives from old computers.

"We just ask that you take those hard drives out of your computer, so a lot of times that just requires a small screwdriver. Just bring the hard drive itself and they will have a truck that will destroy those as well," Cook said.