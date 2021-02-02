Lake Michigan Credit Union, West Michigan Whitecaps announce new partnership

The West Michigan Whitecaps is ending a 27-season partnership with Fifth Third Bank.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) and the West Michigan Whitecaps have announced a new, 10-year partnership and a newly named LMCU Ballpark.

The West Michigan Whitecaps is ending a 27-season partnership with Fifth Third Bank. That partnership started in 1994.

“All the parties involved are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Tom Welch, regional president at Fifth Third. “We’ve had a great run with the Whitecaps, and our commitment to this community remains strong. This will allow us to pursue new projects that enhance the quality of life in West Michigan and help the region thrive.”

The new partnership between LMCU and the West Michigan Whitecaps not only brings a new relationship, but a new ball park name – LMCU Ballpark.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Whitecaps, thereby linking two well-known and well-respected organizations, and we are excited about supporting a beloved West Michigan institution and favorite West Michigan community entertainment destination,” said Sandra Jelinski, LMCU president and CEO.

“From one homegrown organization to another, we see this as a perfect fir for both of our teams, and we are excited about the future opportunities this partnership holds.”

