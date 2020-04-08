Police investigating homicide at Lake Odessa mobile home park

Police said the incident was under active investigation.

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Police in Lake Odessa are investing a homicide that happened at mobile home park.

According to the Lake Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the home of a 47-year-old woman who was hurt around 9:50 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived to the Lakewood Mobile Home Estates, located at 1615 Tupper Lake Rd., they determined she was dead.

Police said this incident was under active investigation. The victim's identity was not released, but police said more information would be released as it became available.

Ionia County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Ionia County Victims Advocates and Odessa Fire Department all assisted in the response.