Crews responding to Lake Odessa house fire

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Crews are responding to a house fire in Lake Odessa Friday morning.

Authorities say the fire is at a farmhouse near the intersection of Woodland Road and E Barnum Road. While there is no information available about injuries at this time, heavy smoke can be seen coming from the home.

Police say Woodland Road is currently closed due to the fire.

