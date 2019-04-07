ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A lakeshore business owner celebrated a milestone anniversary for his antique gun shop with an homage to July 4, 1929.

Felix Pytlinske, owner of Felix's Funny Old Things, grew up in the building on Stearn's Bayou's Green Street. He watched it evolve, from a boat and general store to a restaurant, finally a gun, knife and trinket business.

"They opened on the Fourth of July, 1929," Pytlinske said. "They figured they did good in gross sales because they sold $2.56 worth of things."

As an homage to the sales, Pytlinske, his wife and friends grilled 256 hot dogs to give out Thursday afternoon. They also created shirts to honor 90 years of business.

"No matter where we go, [people have] always got a story of when they were kids growing up," Tom Dorn, Pytlinske's longtime friend said. "A lot of good memories from that."

The store was also a partial set for the 2010 film "Virginia," starring Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly.

Felix's is a staple, Elizabeth Vollmer Walwood, who used to work there said.

"It's just a part of what should be," Walwood said. "WIthout him here, it would be very different."

Nearing 90 years old, Felix has no plans to leave.

"If I closed up, I'd have to retire, and I'll never retire," he said. "None of our bunch has ever retired. We just all plain old died on the spot. We just keep clonking along."