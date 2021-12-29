Long-time lakeshore apple orchard lists entire property up for sale

The farm house sits on just over 112 acres complete with fruit trees, a flower garden, plus a barn and storage shed.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A long-time, popular apple orchard is up for sale, and for a hefty sum, you can own the entire property.

"Crane's U-Pick" in Fennville, is listed for sale for $2.7 million.

Gary and Sandy Crane told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they put the property on the market a couple of years ago, and have since had a few offers, but have declined all of them, so far.

The farm has been in the family since 1917, and today remains one of West Michigan's top fall destinations for activities, like fruit picking, pumpkin picking, and corn mazes.

The 2,359 square foot home was built in 1910, and is listed as having three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and five fireplaces. The farmhouse sits on just over 112 acres complete with fruit trees, a flower garden, plus a barn and storage shed.

Across the street is "Crane Orchards" owned by Gary's brother, Rob. That property is "not" up for sale and it is a separate business.

You can learn more about the property's history by clicking here.

According to the property's listing on Zillow:

"This is once in a lifetime opportunity to own a true landmark in South Haven. The Gary Crane U-Pick Farm has been in the family for generations. This amazing farm offers 112 acres of apples, peaches, nectarines, raspberries, blue berries, sweet corn, pumpkins, gourds and even beautiful cut flowers in a setting you soon wont forget. The thriving U-Pick business is open is open from mid-July through October. A large barn with potential retail space and three other storage buildings along with an updated 3 bedroom home give this tremendous potential. Agri-tourism is growing as more and more people return to the beauty and simplicity of the farm. The possibilities are endless. Sale includes real estate, equipment, business and goodwill."

Crane's: The Land 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.