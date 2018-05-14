HOLLAND, Mich. - After nearly six months of battling, the doors will remain open at the Lakeshore Clubhouse. The Clubhouse is a center that aims at getting those with mental illness on their feet.

Back in November, Clubhouse members were told the facility would close in February. That announcement came after officials with Ottawa County Community Mental Health said their budget was slashed by $6 million and simply couldn't afford to keep the Clubhouse open.

But after months of discussion another health organization has stepped in to take over operations. Cherry Health will now be handling the Lakeshore Clubhouse. The organization currently runs the Sheldon House -- a similar center in Grand Rapids.

Clubhouses encourage members to take ownership in the daily operations of the facility to build skills, to celebrate accomplishments, and regain self-confidence.

"Having a place to build a support system, to grow in your experiences, have new skills, to find a job, to go back to school, there's really countless benefits that clubhouse helps members achieve and so it's really essential to our community." Tara VanDyke, the Sheldon House Program Manager, said.

Many of the lakeshore clubhouse members fought for months to keep the facility open. Members say they can't imagine their lives without it.

"It means that I can work. It helps me keep my jobs that I have," Randy Nienhuis, a clubhouse member said, as he fought back the tears.

"I'm glad that our voices have been heard and that all the hard work from everybody here and then some has really gone that mile," Joshua Ebbens, another clubhouse member, added.

The Lakeshore Clubhouse will still receive state funding through Ottawa County Community Mental Health. Cherry Health will take over operations sometime this summer.

