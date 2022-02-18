Lakeshore Restaurant Week now underway in Muskegon

Lakeshore Restaurant Week in Muskegon will run until Feb. 27.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — You might want to postpone that diet if you live in Muskegon. That's because Lakeshore Restaurant Week just started and continues until Feb. 27.

Fourteen Muskegon and Whitehall area restaurants are participating in the Lakeshore Restaurant Week and will be offering their customers a series of specialty menu items at discounted prices to attract customers to eat out and sample restaurants that they have not tried. The public is encouraged to try entrees that they may never tried before.

"Most people are telling us they haven't been going out as much as they used to," said Cumulus Media Director of Sales Rich Berry. "This is an opportunity for them to say 'You know what, I'm going to check it out, this is the time to do it.'"

The sixth annual event is organized and promoted by Muskegon Cumulus Radio stations.

Lakeshore Restaurant Week also allows area restaurants the opportunity to get creative by offering different entrees and other specials.

"Go out there and try things, do something different, maybe try a restaurant you haven't yet," said Tim Talyor with Hamburger Mikey. "I'd like you to come see me, but go try somewhere else too."

Participating restaurants include:

• The Lake House Waterfront Grille

• Walker's, An American Brasserie in Muskegon MI

• Mr. Quick

• Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

• Dr. Rouf's Barbecue

• Pub 111

• Hamburger Mikey

• Full Moon Saloon Diner and Saloon

• No Name Saloon Bar & Grill

• The Valkryie

• Dickey's Barbecue Pit

• Hearthstone Bistro

• IHOP



Lakeshore Restaurant Week details may be found at muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com.

