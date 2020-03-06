14 individuals selected to serve on re-established Great Lakes Advisory Board

The committee provides advice and recommendations on matters concerning the Great Lakes, including restoration and protection.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Environmental Protective Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the membership of 14 individuals to the Great Lakes Advisory Board (GLAB) Wednesday.

Wheeler re-established the GLAB in December 2018 as an advisory committee that provides advice and recommendations on matters concerning the Great Lakes, including restoration and protection.

Specifically, the GLAB provides insight on matters related to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and the implementation of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the United States and Canada.

“The advice received from the Board in past years has been a critical part of the work EPA has done, and continues to do, to restore and protect the Great Lakes,” Wheeler said. “Our work cleaning up the Great Lakes is far from over, and GLAB’s future efforts will ensure needed expertise is available for environmental agencies to use both here in the U.S. and in Canada.”

The fourteen members of the GLAB represent diverse backgrounds including business groups, environmental organizations, academia, and more. Together, they serve as representatives of non-federal interests and report to the administrator through the Great Lakes National Program Manager, according to the EPA.

The 14 selected members are listed below, provided by the EPA.

Stephen Galarneau: Director of the Office of Great Waters – Great Lakes & Mississippi River, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (Co-Chair)

Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells: Chief executive officer, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (Co-Chair)

Scudder Mackey: Chief of the Office of Coastal Management, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Chad Able: Administrator, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

James Williams Jr: Chairman, Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Jeff Stollenwerk: Director of government and environmental affairs, Duluth Seaway Port Authority

John Hull: Founder and chairman, Hull & Associates Inc.

Lisa Frede: Director of regulatory affairs, Chemical Industry Council of Illinois

Larry Antosch: Senior director, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

Kay Nelson: Director of environmental affairs, Northwest Indiana Forum

J. Val Klump: Dean and professor of the School of Freshwater Sciences, University of Wisconsin

Alan Steinman: Director of Annis Water Resources Institute, Grand Valley State University

Brian Miller: Retired, Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant and Illinois Water Resources Center

Sylvia Orduño: Organizer, Michigan Welfare Rights Organization

“The good folks of southwest Michigan and across the state understand the value and beauty of the Great Lakes,” said U.S. Congressman Fred Upton. Growing up on Lake Michigan’s shoreline, this issue is deeply personal to me. The Great Lakes Advisory Board – with its different backgrounds and perspectives – will serve an important role in preserving and protecting the Great Lakes for generations to come.”

