LUDINGTON, Mich. - A 14-year-old girl drowned at Stearns Beach Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Ludington Police Department, Albrianna Jane Huck was reported missing just before 8 p.m. by a family member who took the teen and her brother to the beach, which is located at 420 N. Lakeshore Dr.

Officers and beach patrol, along with the fire department, the sheriff's department, and crews from the United States Coast Guard Ludington station, MSP, an aerial crew and more were out searching for the girl.

Crews searched the entire beach and park area, as well as other areas that Albrianna's family thought she would be. It wasn't until 9:50 p.m. that the helicopter crew noticed someone on Lake Michigan's shoreline in the area of 711 N. Lakeshore Dr. waving up at them.

Authorities went to the area and found a group of people had located Albrianna in the water and performed CPR until help could arrive. The teen was taken to the hospital while crews tried to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.