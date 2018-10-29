MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Glendale School in Muskegon Heights closed nearly a decade ago. Since then, the building has been deteriorating. Muskegon Heights city leaders believe the former school property is the perfect spot for 20 new single-family homes.

"It will immediately improve the property values around the area," said Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm.

On Monday Oct. 29, city leaders announced details of the urban housing development that's a partnership with the Michigan Land Bank.

The project will precede in three phases. The first at the Glendale School property on Jefferson Street.

The old school building is expected to be razed this fall so new homes can begin going up on the property in the spring of 2019.

"They are designed to fit a three-bedroom two-bathroom home up to 1,400 square feet on a 50 by 100 lot," said Eckholm.

This project has the potential to attract first-time home buyers, young families and those who for one reason or another left the city of Muskegon Heights in recent years.

The second and third phases of the plan call for residential projects at former Lindbergh School and former Dr. Martin Luther King School.

"The hope is for between 120 and 150 new units of housing total," said Eckholm.

The 20 new homes are expected to list for around $80,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM