SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Allegan County family is safe, but shaken after a Monday night home invasion, during which a gun was fired.

It happened around 11 p.m. on 3500 block of 64th Street in Saugatuck Township.

"I saw my kids walking down the street, [and] that's how I knew they were safe," said Michelle Gorman, who was down the street at her mother's home when she got the call from Allegan authorities.

While officers responded to the scene, it was reported that a gun was discharged, said Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen. Police were back investigating at the home Tuesday. They didn't release any information on the suspect or suspects.

The children aren't injured, but they are traumatized, Gorman said.

"This is going to take some time for healing, time for them to feel safe in their own home again," she said. "Even going into my house feels dirty. It just doesn't feel home anymore."

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information related to the case to call its office at 269-673-3899 or to contact Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

