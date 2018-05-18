MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - More than 150 AmeriCorps members worked to improve vacant lots and homes in Muskegon Heights on Friday, May 18.

The work included removing garbage and debris, cutting back landscaping and securing the properties.

The AmeriCorps members collaborated with the Muskegon Urban Safety Corps program. This event was the AmeriCorps' annual service project, in which they service different communities each year with the goal of strengthening communities.

A small group of the AmeriCorps members also helped the Lakeshore Museum Center to alternate exhibits.

150 AmeriCorps members/volunteers working in Muskegon Heights to improve vacant lots and homes. Great job! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/yHFK1SISef — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) May 18, 2018

