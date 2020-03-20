NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 37 years after a 25-year-old White Cloud man disappeared, someone has been charged with his murder.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with the Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay, jointly charged Roy Leando Snell with the murder of 25-year-old Richard Atwood. Atwood's body has never been found.

According to a press release from the AG's office Snell, 55, was arrested in Minneapolis by the Minneapolis Violent Criminal Apprehension Unit. He is being charged in Newaygo County with one count of homicide – felony murder, punishable by life without parole, and one count of weapons – felony firearm, punishable by two years in prison to be served consecutively and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed. Snell is currently in custody in Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota.

Atwood was last seen on Aug. 10, 1983. His brown 1975 Pontiac Trans-Am was recovered in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area two months later. Snell was reported as the last person to be seen with Atwood.

“Investigating a cold homicide case is extremely difficult but investigating a decades-old case with no body means an extraordinary amount of legwork, patience and tenacity,” Nessel said. “I commend the excellent work of the Michigan State Police task force, which included Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay and deputies from Newaygo County Sheriff Robert Mendham’s department. We are honored to have the opportunity to pursue justice for the family and friends of Richard Atwood.”

“One can hardly imagine what the Atwood family has felt over the past decades,” Stay said. “These charges are the next steps. I thank the cold case team for their hard work investigating this crime, and I thank the Attorney General for her partnership in proceeding with this case.”

Snell was in custody in the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota and recently waived his extradition rights. He will be brought to Michigan for arraignment and subsequent proceedings. A court date has not been scheduled yet.

