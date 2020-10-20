Authorities searching for woman missing in Huron-Manistee National Forest

Lisa Ann Casler is believed to have been out in the Huron-Manistee National Forest hiking and birding before she went missing.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Oceana County are searching the Huron-Manistee National Forest for a woman who hasn't been seen since Monday evening.

According to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, Lisa Ann Casler was believed to be out in the Pines Point area, near Hesperia, hiking and birding. The sheriff's office said Casler may be wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Her vehicle was located near the campground Monday night. Authorities searched her car and did not find her cell phone.

The wooded area was searched from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Monday and the sheriff's office said crews were going back out to the woods to start searching around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several police and fire departments are part of the search including agencies out of Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, and the Michigan State Police.

Casler lives in Coopersville and works for Ottawa County. She is an avid birder, according to the press release from the sheriff's office.

