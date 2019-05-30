MONTAGUE, Mich. — Three of four lanes on business route U.S. 31 between Whitehall and Montague are open to traffic.

All four lanes were closed Tuesday afternoon because high water from White Lake caused flooding on the roadway.

Workers used pumps to get the water off the road and placed a long barrier along the lake to keep water from reaching the road.

Four storm drains were also plugged with airbags to keep water from reaching the road that way. The equipment will likely be in place all summer.

Both northbound lanes are open while one of two southbound lanes will remain closed.

A detour was in place that sent driver out to U.S. 31 to cross the White River.

