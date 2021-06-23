Beach Hazards Statement in effect for multiple counties

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the water and off piers.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for multiple West Michigan counties Wednesday morning into Thursday evening.

Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties are all included in the statement.

According to Muskegon police, high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are all expected. Piers also may be heavily swamped by waves.

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the water and off piers.

