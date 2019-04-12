MUSKEGON, Mich. — High waters and continuing shoreline erosion forced the city of Muskegon to close Beach Street in September—months earlier than anticipated.

Normally the road closes around Christmas, but this year's particularly dangerous fall storms led to the city wanting to keep the public safe.

Over the past couple of months, however, crews have been working on building concrete shields to protect the street from Lake Michigan's powerful waves.

They have finished lining the should of the road with piles of broken concrete, and the city hopes to also protect an underground water main that runs between the lake and the road.

That main send water to homes in Norton Shores and Fruitport Township.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.