BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — In Berrien County leaders are requesting a disaster declaration due to erosion.

During Thursday's commission meeting, a resolution was passed unanimously for the for all 3,288 miles of lakeshore in county that is dealing with erosion.

"State and municipal governments do not have the money to address this situation," said Ezra Scott, Berrien County Commissioner.

Scott said the next step is the county clerk, Sharon Tyler, will forward the declaration to the other 82 counties for support.

Scott hopes the governor will declare a disaster area and request federal funding.

So far this fall, the Lake Michigan shoreline has been battered by several strong fall storms.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Great Lakes levels are going to remain unusually high for the next six months. Typically the water levels drop in the fall, but a wet October interrupted that.

