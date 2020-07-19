Body recovered from Lake Michigan at South Haven beach

Positive identification is pending.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews recovered a body from Lake Michigan Saturday evening in South Haven.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services says it's believed the recovered body is the person who drowned on July 12 at the North Beach. The body was discovered floating near the end of the North Pier.

Last Sunday night, a man swimming in the water was reported in distress. He was last seen near the mid-point of the North Beach. On Monday, the beach was closed while crews looked for him, calling it at that point, a recovery mission.

The Van Buren Sheriff Department Marine Deputies with the help of the South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department worked to retrieve the body.

