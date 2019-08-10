MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to keep Business Route 31, between Whitehall and Montague, open to drivers this winter.

In the next four to six weeks, MDOT and the Muskegon County Road Commission will add extra sandbags to the area to keep the water away. This will help to keep high water from the White River and White Lake off the key link between the two communities.

The road has flooded and closed a number of times since spring. Currently, pumps are in place trying to keep the road dry.

Later this year, MDOT will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction to make room for the reinforcements.

