MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Under normal circumstances CALL 211 call specialists are busy answering calls inside space at Muskegon's historic Central United Methodist Church.

But the small space puts those workers just a few feet from each other. So now employees of the Community Access Line of the Lakeshore are handling growing call volumes from home.

"All of us are working remotely," said Stacey Gomez, CALL 211 Executive Director.

CALL 211 is still available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to help residents connect with health and human service programs.

Call specialists can continue making those confidential referrals by remotely connecting to CALL 211's extensive database.

CALL 211 took 2,200 in March 2019. This month the number grew to 3,250 calls.

Gomez says a large number of calls are about filing taxes. Some callers want to know when their federal coronavirus stimulus check will arrive.

"And food is our second largest call right now," Gomez said.

CALL 211 is in touch with the latest changes and distribution schedules for food assistance programs.

And call specialist can also help essential workers find child care. Currently in Muskegon County 68 licensed child care centers are open and ready to provide services to essential workers.

Those workers in need of child care can connect with centers in their community on the state's Help Me Grow Michigan website.

Gomez says CALL 211 can help essential workers who do not have access to the internet make the connection.

