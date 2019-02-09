MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County Commissioners are giving Chicago-area db3 Agricultural Solutions 90-days to close on 110 acres of vacant industrial property in Dalton Township.

It's land owned by Muskegon County with the exception of one lot that once was a mobile home park owned by Dalton Township.

The majority of the property is in the Muskegon County Business Park North.

To date, the county has not been able to sell any of the lots at the business park on Whitehall Road.

Agricultural Solutions wants the land to build Sensi Park, an innovative agricultural industrial park that will allow cannabis growers to expand their operations. The park would include multiple large buildings and up to 350,000 square feet to cultivate crops.

Initial buildings would be similar to a shopping mall concept where growers would rent space. Agricultural Solutions says Wicked Root, a pharmaceutical-grade cannabis grower would be the property's anchor tenant.

According to the company, the facility will create an estimated 250 new jobs during construction with an average wage of $25 an hour and result in a $9.9 million economic impact in Muskegon County.

Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and completed in 2020.

Muskegon County Commissioners agreed to sell the land for $746,200 in August. The land sale must close by mid-November.

"You never know. I mean I have seen these properties sell for that and then never move forward," said Susie Hughes, Muskegon County Commission Board Chair. "But at least we'll get it back on the tax rolls. Right now it's not."

►More information can be seen here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.