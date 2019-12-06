HOLLAND, Mich. - City leaders in Holland took a closer look at the plan to create a transportation system that would run from Grand Rapids to the lakeshore.

Members of the Holland City Council will listen to a presentation Wednesday for the West Michigan Express, which would take passengers from Grand Rapids to Holland with stops along the Chicago Drive corridor. It could be a bus system or train, but that decision hasn't been made yet.

PREVIOUS: New transit system linking Grand Rapids to Holland in the works

The project has already received more than $20,000 in grant money.

The hope is to reduce traffic and help people without vehicles get secured rides.

If all goes to plan, the system could be up and running by he end of 2020 with the potential for stops in Rockford and Lowell along the way.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.