MUSKEGON, MI - Muskegon paddleboarders Dan Bonner and Eric Strickler attempted to cross Lake Michigan last week in an effort to raise money and awareness of the Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership's green storm water infrastructure projects.

The men made it 73 of the 79 miles from Milwaukee to Muskegon before aborting their adventure due to bad weather.

The duo collected $7,000 in donations and hope their total eventually reaches $10,000.

The MLWP will use the donations for green storm water infrastructure projects, such as the one being implemented near Muskegon County's Heritage Landing Park.

That project is designed to improve Muskegon Lake water quality along the shoreline of Heritage Landing near the City of Muskegon's Lake Michigan Trail bike path.

The West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission is implementing the water quality improvement project to improve the quality of water along the popular stretch of Muskegon Lake's shoreline where outdoor recreational uses have dramatically increased in recent years.

"It's really exciting to make an impact both within the Great Lakes area and directly into Muskegon," said Bonner. "It's a lake I'm in pretty much every single day."

"This green infrastructure project is going to allow us to slow down the flow, specially the flashy flow." said Dennis Kirksey, Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership. "We can capture any of that nutrient load or we can capture even litter that would flow down your storm drain and allow a place where that can be cleaned."

Bonner and Strickler continue collecting donation on their Facebook page .

