SAUGATUCK, Mich. - The Saugatuck Chain Ferry will be back in action, thanks to legislation to be signed by President Donald Trump.

The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018 has a provision that exempts the Saugatuck ferry from requiring the boat to be operated by an individual with a captains license -- that's according to the office of Congressman Fred Upton.

The ferry closed just before Labor Day this summer, because the captains and most of the crew were not available to work. A captain's license isn't needed to operate a ferry, but someone with a license has to be on board.

Trump is expected to sign the bill, and the ferry should be up and running by Memorial Day, without having to find a captain to sit on board.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM