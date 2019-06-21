SAUGATUCK, Mich. - For weeks now, it's been cooler than normal and some parts of the state has seen record rainfall -- impacting farmers, commuters and even some seasonal local businesses.

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Angela Cunningham took a trip out to Saugatuck to see how a very special boat rental company was adapting to the slow start to the summer.

Retro Boat Rentals, owned by former 13 ON YOUR SIDE morning show anchor Lauren Stanton and her husband John, is located right on the Kalamazoo River. The business has a few summers under its belt, but this summer hasn't been smooth sailing.

The water on the river has been high and flooded the docks at Retro Boat Rentals. Lauren, John and their staff have raise the docks in order to keep up. Heavy rain keeps people off the water and that can negatively impact business as well.

Friday marks the start of summer and looks to be a warm and sunny day, with more typical summer weather in the forecast -- which Lauren and John hope will bring people out.

