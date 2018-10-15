MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Community members are invited to participate in a special work project Tuesday, Oct. 16 in Muskegon Heights.

Volunteers will help fulfill a dream for elementary students at Martin Luther King Elementary. The day-long build will transform an empty field at the school into a playground. Currently there's no playground equipment, no swings and not even basketball hoops.

Monday volunteers with the Northside Lions prepared the foundation for the new playground.

Muskegon Heights Superintendent Rane Garcia says on its own, the district couldn't have afforded to make the big purchase.

"It was $55,000 that was a lot of money for us to raise," says Garcia.

The Muskegon Community Foundation awarded the district a $30,000 grant. A financial gift to the district covered the rest of the cost.

Last school year MLK students toured area playgrounds and told teachers what they wanted in a playground.

"They wanted to have swings, so we made sure we included those in the design," says Garcia.

The school is at 55 East Sherman. Lunch for volunteers will be provided. Work should begin around 8:30 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Teachers say, along with reading, writing and arithmetic, recess is an important part of a child's well-rounded education.

“It is very important,” says Don Williams, who oversees after school programs at the Academy. “It is necessary to help them with their motor skills, with interacting with each other. Learning how to play with each other. It is all very important.”

