NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - It was a long night at the Newaygo County Clerk's Office. Workers had to manually input election results after the polls closed on Tuesday, Nov 6. As a result, final numbers were delayed for several hours.

Newaygo County Clerk Jason VaderStelt says it was caused by a technical issue. "The database we use from our programmer was not accurately importing the votes to our election program."

Vaderstelt thanked everyone for coming out to vote and posted a message Wednesday morning on the county website saying the final numbers are now available.

Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General, Tom Leonard delayed his concession to Democrat Dana Nessel because of the slow process in Newaygo County and others. Nessel won the seat by 2 percent points.

The delay also had an impact on the race for Michigan's 34th District Senate seat. It left Democratic candidate Poppy Sias-Hernandez and Republican candidate Jon Bumstead wondering for hours who would win the close race.

Just after midnight Sias-Hernandez thanked her supporters at an event in downtown Muskegon. And asked them to be patient "until we get those final results," she said.

Those results began appearing on the Newaygo County website around 6:00 a.m

ElectionSource, the county's voting machine vendor sent a tech from Grand Rapids to White Cloud to fix the issue, but it couldn't be resolved. Leading to the results being manually entered.

The company is still working to pinpoint exactly what went wrong.

"We had some candidates call in, some constituents call in requesting information and we let them know directly what was going on and so they were aware," said VanderStelt.

Jon Bumstead ended up winning the seat by around 4,300 votes.

"We're very pleased," Bumstead said Wednesday afternoon while out gathering campaign signs placed all around Newaygo, Oceana, and Muskegon counties.

Bumstead complimented Sias-Hernandez for getting out the vote, and pledged to work to earn the trust of those who supported her campaign.

"I want to guarantee I will work for each and every person, not just one party but both parties," he said. "Our office will have an open door."

The computer issue is expected to be resolved before the next election. And a backup system may be in place before then too.

