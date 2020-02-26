MUSKEGON, Mich. — Several crews were responding to a house fire in Norton Shores early Wednesday morning.

It broke out at home near the corner of Leif Avenue and Griesbach Street. 13 ON YOUR SIDE learned of the fire just after 6 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the home was fully engulfed in flames and could see flames coming from both sides of the house and an upper window.

A neighbor told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that three adults live in the home, as well as a dog, and that everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

As of 6:45 a.m., crews were still actively working to knock the fire down.

This story is developing. Not many other details were immediately available, but check back here for updates.

