lakeshore

Crews rescue two kayakers on Lake Michigan

No one was injured.
Credit: South Haven Area Emergency Services

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Area Emergency Services helped rescue two kayakers who "ran into trouble" while on Lake Michigan, a news release said. 

On Tuesday around 2:05 p.m., crews responded to distressed kayakers who were seen by first responders from shore near Packard Park. They were being driver further out onto the lake by southeast winds. 

A SHAES first responder commandeered a person on a jet ski and headed out a mile off shore to help the kayakers. One person was in the water, and both were wearing life jackets. 

A fireboat arrived on scene and brought the kayakers to shore. A Coast Guard helicopter also responded, as the rescue was wrapping up. 

No one was injured. 

