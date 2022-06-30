Dangerous waves, swimming conditions along lakeshore expected Thursday

From Holland northward, expect waves four to six feet over Lake Michigan Thursday thanks to breezy southwest winds.

MICHIGAN, USA — If you're thinking about heading to the lakeshore Thursday, be aware of dangerous currents and large waves that are expected on Lake Michigan.

The risk will be the greatest north of Holland, including Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

Beaches between St. Joseph and Manistee will be hazardous. Areas north of Holland will be especially dangerous, where the highest waves (3–6 feet) are expected.

The south side of piers and structures in the lake will be especially dangerous, the National Weather Service says.

Rip currents are also common along Lake Michigan's shore. If you find yourself in a rip current, do not fight it. Instead: Flip, Float and Follow. That means flip over onto your back, float and follow the current.

Beachgoers should also know about Michigan's flag system. Red flags are like stop signs. They mean conditions are ripe for danger. Stay on the beach and do not enter the water.

Yellow flags mean to be cautious. Watch for dangerous currents and be aware of changing weather patterns.

Green flags mean go for it! Just know that conditions can rapidly change and you should always be checking in.

