The National Weather Service is warning beach-goers that dangerous swimming conditions will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Waves will build to three to five feet as the day progresses.

NWS said all beaches south of Grand Haven should see high waves and strong currents.

Water temperatures at Grand Haven State Park, Holland State Park and Saugatuck Oval Beach all reached 74 degrees on Saturday.

