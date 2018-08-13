LUDINGTON, Mich. (Mason County Press) - Marine patrol deputies from Mason County Sheriff’s Office rescued four men after the boat they were riding exploded in the Ludington channel Sunday, Aug. 12.

According to MCSO Sgt. Jeremy King, the men had just fueled the boat at Ludington Municipal Marina and were heading to Lake Michigan to fish when the boat caught fire and exploded. King said the boat was about 23-feet long.

Initial dispatch information stated the fire was occurring in the marina, but was updated a few minutes later.

Marine patrol deputies Mark Willis and Spencer Lindbloom witnessed the explosion, King said, and immediately came to their aid. The deputies were able to get the four men off the boat and transport them to shore.

The boaters each suffered from burns but none sought advanced medical care. The fire was extinguished by Ludington Fire Department’s fire boat and towed to the Loomis Street boat launch.

The four men were from southeast Michigan.

