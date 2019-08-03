OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The Oceana County Sheriff's Department is investigating why a DNA kit was sent to an elderly woman in Hart without her requesting one.

What made the package's arrival even more suspicious were the phone calls to her home shortly after the package was delivered by FedEx.

Lt. Shane Hasty says the woman suspected someone was out to trick her, so she brought the package containing the DNA kit with cheek swabs, and a postage paid return envelope to the sheriff's department.

"I believe it to be another form of identity theft," Hasty said.

Postage shows the package was sent from Boca Raton, Fla. After opening the package the woman took multiple phone calls from a man instructing her to complete the kit and "mail them back in the return envelope provided," Hasty said.

The woman describes the man as pushy. He hung up after she said she'd be taking the package to police. Records show the call was made from Albany, New York.

The package could be a new way thieves and scammers are attempting to steal a person's identity, or possible to thwart an investigation into another person's DNA.

"Real Time Physicians" and the name "Steven Goldberg" were included with the packaging. The address listed in Florida appears to be a park.

Hasty placed a call to a number he located for "Real Time Physicians," the person who answered the phone said there was a mix up and several hundred packages went out with wrong addresses on them.

In December of 2018 hackers using stolen credit cards sent more than 2,000 "My Heritage" DNA testing kits to random address in the U.S. That scam was after gift cards offered as incentives.

It's unclear if the woman was targeted, or if her address was randomly included in a larger attempt to trick individuals into sharing their DNA.

If anyone receives a similar package, they should call the Oceana County Sheriff's Department at 231-873-2121.

