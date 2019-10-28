DOUGLAS, Mich. — A new candidate is opposing three incumbent Douglas city councilors following a filing error that will only allow write-in candidates for the upcoming election.

"I had been contemplating putting my name in on a write-in basis, and then when I heard about this, I thought, 'OK,'" said Jerry Donovan, a local comedian who has lived in Douglas for over a decade.

Donovan is challenging three incumbent city councilors: Greg Harvath, Cathy North and Kathryn Mooradian. The trio was originally running unopposed.

Due to an error giving the wrong filing deadline, the ballots will be write-in only, said Douglas City Clerk Pam Aalderink.

"This was a result of me being a new clerk and some of the changes in the election law regarding absentee ballots and filings," Aalderink said. "So, we immediately went into correction mode."

In accordance with the law, Douglas can't publish the names of the candidates. However, the city clerk can share their names privately with voters when they come to the village hall on Tuesday.

"I believe that most people will know," Aalderink said. "There will, naturally, be those people who have no idea what's going on, but that's why our election inspectors are very highly trained. They will direct them in here, they'll get the information they need and can go right back out and vote."

City officials are working with all of the candidates to ensure voters receive the proper information before casting their ballots.

In the meantime, Donovan is going on a campaign blitz, hoping the blank ballot will help his case.

"I'm getting my name out through social media, going door-to-door and talking to as many registered voters as I possibly can," Donovan said. "I want to know what they want."

All voters in Douglas looking to cast ballots on election day must do so at Douglas Village Hall at 86 W Center St.

