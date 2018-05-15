NORTON SHORES, Mich - City officials in Norton Shores are advising residents to not drink the water without boiling it first.

Due to a drop in pressure in the Norton Shores water supply, it may have been contaminated with bacteria. City officials say the bacteria are generally not harmful, but that corrective measures are underway to right the solution.

According to the City of Norton Shores, the drop in pressure was caused by a water main break on Monday, May 14. The city has restored pressure to the affected area, and water staff will flush the system and collect samples from around the impacted area for monitoring purposes. Those samples will determine when the water quality meets state water drinking standards.

The community will be notified when water tests come back negative for contamination. City officials anticipate resolving the problem within the next 48 hours.

Continue boiling water until the advisory has been lifted.

City officials provided a map of where the boil water alert was issued and say that residents in Fruitport Township are not affected by the advisory.

Area inside of red outline in Norton Shores is affected by boil water advisory.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR YOU?

Do not drink the water in Norton Shores without boiling first. Bring all the water to a boil, and let it boil for one minute. Let water cool before using. Another alternative is to use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

For more information, call Matt Anderson of the City of Norton Shores at 231-799-6804 or email him at manderson@nortonshores.org.

