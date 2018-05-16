RAVENNA, Mich. - Shortly after 5 p.m. the driver of a stolen vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Heights Ravenna Road and Main Street, causing a crash with two other cars.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper saw a 2005 Chevrolet pickup that matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen out of Muskegon Township only a few minutes earlier.

The trooper turned on his lights and siren, but the driver of the truck did not stop. The driver then sped up and the trooper stopped chasing the truck after losing sight of it.

Witnesses say that about seven minutes later they saw the truck drive through the intersection in Ravenna without stopping. The truck hit a 2005 Honda Accord, and that Honda then hit a 2010 Buick Lacrosse. The driver of the Buick was uninjured, but the three people inside the Honda were injured.

A 26-year-old Norton Shores resident and a 27-year-old White Cloud resident were transported to Hackley Hospital where they were treated and released. A 34-year-old Muskegon resident was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She is in stable but critical condition.

The driver of the stolen vehicle ended up crashing into a utility pole in that intersection and fled on foot. The Michigan State Police canine team was dispatched to the scene and the suspect was located.

The driver is a 37-year-old Muskegon resident. Police are still investigating this incident.

There was a power outage reported in that area. Consumers Energy said that outage was caused by a car that was stolen from a brake shop, so it had no brakes and crashed into a utility pole.

The outage is affecting more than 600 customers. The estimated time of restoration is between 2:30 - 3 a.m.

