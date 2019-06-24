MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that killed a 64-year old man.

The home in the 1600 block of Superior Street was damaged by around 10 bullets, and a rear door shows signs it was set on fire.

Muskegon police found the victim on the inside of the home. He died from a gunshot wounds. Investigators are not releasing his name at this time.

Police believe the home was targeted, but they're not sure if the victim was also targeted. Investigators believe he was the only one inside the home early Monday around 12:30 a.m. when police responded to 911 calls about shots fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Muskegon Police at (231) 724-6750 or Muskegon County Silent Observer (231) 722-CRIME (7463).

