Electric Forest Festival cancels for second year due to COVID concerns

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Electric Forest Festival will not be taking place this year because of the on going COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row the music festival held in Rothbury, Mich. will have to cancel.

The festival posted the following statement on its Facebook page Friday:

"After a tumultuous year full of challenges, HQ has eagerly anticipated and worked towards our collective return to Electric Forest.

However, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued, it has become clear that we are not going to be able to gather in 2021 and that postponing to 2022 is our only course of action."

People who already purchased wristbands for this year's festival can either retain it until 2022 or submit for a refund.

►More information about refunds can be found at ElectricForestFestival.com/2022

13 ON YOUR SIDE had previously reported that the festival was considering a June 24 through 27 to return. The Rothbury Village Council approved the June dates, and two alternative weekends in August. The dates for the 2022 festival have not been set yet.

