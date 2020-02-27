HOLLAND, Mich — Lake Michigan and inland waterway homeowners have seen and feared the effects of erosion on their properties, but today there will be an event that may quell some of those fears.

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt will be hosting a public forum Thursday, Feb. 27 that will bring together a panel of experts to offers facts, guidance and open communication regarding the impact of erosion on lakeshore communities.

The panel will take place at the Holland Civic Center located at 150 E. 8th St. in Holland at 6:30 a.m.

Panel members include:

State Rep. Bradley Slagh, District 90

Dr. Kevin Strychar, Grand Valley State University

Scott Kraemer, Kuiper Kraemer PC

Greg Weykamp, Edgewater Resources

John Meyer, John A. Meyer Appraisal Co.

Nick Bonstell, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Division

Scott Corbin, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Homeland Security

Jerrod Sanders, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

John Allis, PE, US Army Corps of Engineers

Water levels across the Great Lakes have broken records this past year, and according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakeshore communities should prepare for similar -- if not higher -- levels this year. The USACE’s projections show water levels throughout Michigan could rise an additional 12 inches or more this spring.

Erosion has caused thousands in property damage and eaten away at beaches. A 100-year-old cottage in Muskegon County's White River Township slipped off its foundation on New Year's Eve. It was eventually removed piece-by-piece.

