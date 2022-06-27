'SHE WOULD BE OVERJOYED' | Lakeshore family gets Disney trip in little girl's memory

Bella Durga of Oceana County passed away at age 5 in February. Now her family is sharing her love of Disney with others in the community.

NEW ERA, Mich. — Bella Durga's parents describe their daughter as a bubbly, giddy, and happy-go-lucky little girl.

"She was just a good little human. I mean, everything about her was so pure and joyous and she just loved to be," said Bella's mother Sara.

"She was just a little firecracker and was all about anything pink and unicorns but could go play in the dirt and have just as much fun."

Bella's parents describe her love for Disney as an obsession. She was able to go to Disney World twice during her lifetime.

"Being able to meet the characters there was a huge, huge thing for her," said her father Jordan.

But the New Era Christian School student's life was cut short in February 2022.

"She passed away of what's called SUDC - Sudden Unexplained Death of a Child. There is no known reason," Jordan said.

The community reacted immediately, donating money to the Durga family and praying for them.

"There's people all the way from South Carolina and probably further than that that were supporting the Durgas and our school. The power of prayer is incredible," said New Era Christian School principal Phil Morse.

Jordan Durga is an agent for Farm Bureau Insurance in Muskegon. Other agents in the area came up with a unique way to honor Bella's memory.

"They said let's send a family that may not otherwise be able to go to Disney. Let's take care of that. Let's give them a unique experience."

That Disney trip was given to a mother and her son at New Era Christian School on Friday. The boy had been a classmate of Bella's.

"I could tell she didn't believe it, because, you know, she thought she was there because her child was being assessed for first grade, which of course was a little fib to get her there to keep the surprise alive," Morse said.

The mother did not wish to be interviewed, but Morse and the Durgas say she was grateful for the gesture and is excited to go to Disney World with her son.

"It was very special as a mother to watch another mother be able to do something so special like that with her child," Sara said.

"Our motto, since we lost her is to live like Bella, because she loved everyone. We've really focused on what we can do to keep her spirit alive. If she was still here today, and knew that someone was going to go to Disney, because of her, she would be overjoyed."

