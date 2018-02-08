FENNVILLE, Mich. - On Wednesday, Aug. 1, people in Allegan County got to see work put together by students in the Growing Young Artists summer program through Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

It's designed for at-risk students and migrant children. The three-week program is free for Fennville Public School students, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation.

"We believe that investments in education extending to math, science and art provide a much-needed catalyst to innovation we need in the workplace and communities in which we live," said Perrigo's Tom Farrington in a release.

"We embrace the opportunity to provide these students with tools needed to help ensure future success in school, in work and in life.”

Growing Young Artists is in its seventh year. It's designed for Pre-K through 8th grade students. At first, it focused on supporting the migrant student population, but this year it expanded to include more students from low-income families.

