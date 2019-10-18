MUSKEGON, Michigan — He has turned collecting beach trash into a thriving clothing business and, now he needs the Muskegon Community to help protect the Great Lakes.

Jackson Riegler, a West Michigan native and current University of Michigan sophomore is the founder of Oshki apparel. Founded in 2017, the company t-shirts from plastic collected from the Great Lakes.

On Saturday, Oct. 19 Riegler is hosting a beach clean-up at Pere Marquette, in Muskegon. It is being held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.

Riegler says "all plastic waste collected will be sent to the production of Oshki fabrics and participants will receive a promo code for 25% off an Oshki purchase."

The young entrepreneur says he hopes to see a huge turnout for the event.

A film crew called "This is Michigan" will be there working on a project.

"I'd love for them to see how West Michigan values and protects our waterways," Riegler says.

According to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, 85% of litter picked up on beaches is composed, partially or fully, of plastic. The organization says plastic is consistently the number one type of litter found on beaches. Clean up efforts, like the one Riegler is hosting, are essential to keeping the beaches clean.

Riegler says roughly 22 million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes, each year. His company donates 5% of proceeds to preservation efforts.

“That number is set to quadruple by 2050, and not enough people are combating against the issue of plastic waste in the United States, especially in the dire state it is in now,” he says

Riegler’s added in the past year and a half, Oshki has been able to donate more than $1,100 to organizations working to protect the Great Lakes.

