DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews from more than one dozen fire departments were called to a fire Wednesday, July 25 at Grasmeyer Bros. LLC -- a gun shop just south of Twin Lake.

Dalton Township Fire Chief Alan Styles said crews originally responded to a small workbench fire around 3:45 p.m.

They were called back to Grasmeyer Brothers just after 5 p.m. for smoke and flames at the building. Firefighters had to take extra caution because of the firearms inside the store.

Styles said, "The initial thing we do is we want to make sure we know where the weapons are and through a plan with our township, we were able to know where the equipment and items were."

Fire off Holton Road in Twin Lake @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/5xg97cgcWk — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) July 25, 2018

People near the fire tell me it started around 3:45pm @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/pHnyYyMGrf — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) July 25, 2018

Investigators have not determined if the two fires are related. Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

M-120(Holton Road) was closed for several hours to allow fire equipment room to operate during the fire.

© 2018 WZZM