Crews were called to a fire Wednesday evening at Grasmeyer Bros. LLC, a gun shop just south of Twin Lake.

Oceana County Emergency Manager tells us departments from three counties are being called in. Reports and pictures of the fire started showing up on social media.

Fire off Holton Road in Twin Lake @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/5xg97cgcWk — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) July 25, 2018

(This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.)

