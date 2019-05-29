MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. —

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association each year around 277-million pounds of fireworks are imported to the U.S. and almost all of those fireworks are manufactured in China.

One report says the number of Chinese factories making large fireworks shells like those used for large community shows dropped in recent years from 29 down to 13. The price of raw materials has gone up, and only one Chinese port exports fireworks shells.

It's those factors that have U.S. fireworks wholesalers passing on 10 to 25 percent price increases to people like Brandon Baskin, Muskegon RockStock Organizer.

"Makes our $25,000 show more of a $33,000 show," Baskin said. RockStock is held annually at Heritage Landing in Muskegon. The event includes live music, a carnival, and July 4th fireworks. RockStock proceeds benefit No More Sidelines. Baskin is working to balance the desire to offer an impressive fireworks display with the need to protect the event's bottom line and raise a significant amount of money for No More Sidelines.

"We want that show to be the same show that we have had for my whole lifetime down here," Baskin said.

But the show will likely be tweaked because of the higher costs. "It will be the same length," Baskin said. "If anything we can reduce our costs a little bit by shooting off smaller shells."

Smaller shells will likely mean the show won't be visible from as far away from downtown Muskegon as in previous years.

The fireworks show being planned for August 3 to make the end of Grand Haven's Coast Guard Festival will be reduced because of higher costs.

The $39,000 show will still include around 6,000 shells, but it's expected to last around 17-minutes instead of 20-minutes.

"And that's mainly due to the cost of shells this year," said Roger Jonas, Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Fireworks organizer.

The Pennsylvania company that's been hired to provide and launch the Grand Haven show high above Dewey Hill promises Jonas it will still be spectacular.

The cost of consumer fireworks will likely also be higher than prices last July. And those costs may soar higher still if fireworks remain on a list of products that would face a 25-percent tariff.

Fireworks Industry trade groups are working to get fireworks off the tariff list and they hope to hear if they're successful in late June or early July.

