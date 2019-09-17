MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Brookhaven Medical Care Facility building in Muskegon County will be auctioned off.

The former nursing care facility, located on Apple Avenue in Muskegon Township, closed in early 2018 because it was losing money.

The property has been for sale for some time now, but has not received any offers. The county's commissioners recently agreed to sell the building by auction.

The building is owned by the county. It has been since the early 1970s. It was operated through a joint effort between Muskegon County, the Board of County Commissioners and the Muskegon County Department of Health and Human Services.

Bids for the former Brookhaven facility will start at $750,000. The auction is expected to start this fall.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.